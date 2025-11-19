Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailAustriaBeneluxCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeESGFranceGermanyInvestmentItalyLeasingNordicsPolicy & RegulationSpainSwitzerlandUK & Ireland

Q+A: GRR Garbe's Astrid Keller on how to transform retail stock

19 Nov 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

ESG and research manager on ESG disclosure and refurbishment challenges

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Garbe's retail arm strengthens Italian team

11 Sep 2025
Read

Five questions for GRR Garbe’s Thomas Kallenbrunnen

29 Jan 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Q+A: ShareAction on “concerning lack of transparency” from many firms about climate change

19 Aug 2025
Read
Fire, Forest Fire, Plant

Investors wake up to climate risks

11 Aug 2025
Read