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RetailUK & IrelandCorporate

Q+A: Hammerson CEO on REIT's first deal in a decade

30 Jul 2026 | 14:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Rob Wilkinson on acquiring a 50% stake in Manchester Arndale and half-year results

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