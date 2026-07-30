Q+A: Hammerson CEO on REIT's first deal in a decade

30 Jul 2026 | 14:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh
Rob Wilkinson on acquiring a 50% stake in Manchester Arndale and half-year results
Feldberg makes play for £45m City office
Bidders line up for £280m City trophy
Sale of 3,000-bed affordable student platform takes flight
Knight Frank promotes pair to lead London private office team
IWG appoints global head of real estate
Mapic 2026: retail’s yield gap is luring investors back
Lazard CL names real assets co-heads
British Land to make cuts and spin off management business
Oaktree’s Pure DC locks in up to $1.9bn of financing
Joint venture snaps up £615m Runwood care home portfolio
Oxford Properties appoints new head of Europe and APAC
£700m+ London build-to-rent trophy sale begins to bloom
New manager makes its mark with £370m portfolio and trio of mandates
British Land to make cuts and spin off management business
Going down: how much do property prices need to fall by?
Pimco taps Brookfield exec in European expansion
UK investor in exclusivity to take stake in £650m designer outlet
Farran and Goldentree strike again with £165m regional office play
KLM out-of-town team stays solo after JLL deal
£100m Manchester skyscraper up for grabs