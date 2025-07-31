OccupierNorth WestOfficeUK & Ireland
31 Jul 2025 | 12:45 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Firm takes around 10,000 sq ft at Bruntwood SciTech's St James' Buildings
Frasers Property goes green with Welsh solar farm deal
QA Higher Education expands footprint at Manchester innovation hub
QuadReal completes £500m Apollo student portfolio purchase
Largest South East office sale of the year completes
Hong Kong’s “king of retail” finds buyer for £130m Bond Street block
NewRiver reports 252,000 sq ft of lettings and renewals
Westwind adds capital and grows Greater London portfolio to £250m
Karrev secures 22,000 sq ft Manchester letting
Hammerson pays £319m for full ownership of Birmingham shopping centres
Apollo swoops for stake in Motor Fuel Group
Blue Owl flies in for first UK office acquisition
Accenture recommits to 250,000 sq ft City HQ
Abu Dhabi firm hires chief investment officer for €400m European expansion
Colliers rebrands investment management arm
Retail specialist locked in for €110m+ Irish shopping centre
Approval granted for first co-living homes at Brent Cross Town
King’s Cross rolls out portfolio-wide smart building system
Lothbury co-founder joins Citivale as non-exec director
Salvation Army prays for development partner for Oxford Street hub
Melburg partners with contractor on Bristol office deal