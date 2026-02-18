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Q+A: Hines’ Alexander Möll on building from a €1bn German resi pipeline

18 Feb 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Senior managing director talks development strategies and his penchant for Poland

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