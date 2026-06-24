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Q+A: Hines’ Huber – “Almost 60% of the new capital raised is for European strategies”

24 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Head of Europe on private wealth, conviction sectors and the deal that changed everything

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