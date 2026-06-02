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Q+A: Hines’ Ross Blair – "Even with all the macro noise, we still want to invest"

2 Jun 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

Head of Western Europe discusses opportunities in the living sector, prime offices and the firm's data centre strategy

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