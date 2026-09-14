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LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporateUK & Ireland

Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn

14 Sep 2026 | 11:55 | London | by David Hatcher

Investor has been building its Axel Logistics platform to grow net lease fund series

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