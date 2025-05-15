Q+A: ICG’s Nikolic on creating a global business, Trump and going big in logistics

CorporateContinental EuropeFinanceFundraisingLogisticsResidentialUK & Ireland
15 May 2025 | 07:50 | London | by David Hatcher
Firm’s global head of real estate assesses progress made over the past three years and plans for the future
TPG Angelo Gordon and Beltane acquire Mayfair office block
Vita Group’s 1,200-home Birmingham scheme approved
Peel Waters offloads Cheshire IOS site
Tide granted consent for Southwark co-living scheme
Top Panattoni executive departs after 18 months
Q+A: Carlyle – “We will remain in a market environment where investors are nervous”
JP Morgan Asset Management names global real estate head
Indurent lodges Staffordshire employment hub plans
How to navigate development challenges in a transitional market
Aberdeen swoops for £70m Solihull retail asset
Patron Capital in talks with capital partners over firm’s future
Royal suitor circles Lendlease’s UK developments
Hammerson moves to take full control of £400m Brent Cross
Private equity firm launches £2bn hotels recap
Aware Super bolsters UK investment team
Schroders fires up £100m+ sale of monster industrial park
What the big agency bosses are saying about tariffs
Long Harbour to buy out Canadian backer
Hanover Green poaches Colliers’ London leasing co-heads
Q+A: Newmark’s plan to dominate capital markets, debt and structured finance in Europe