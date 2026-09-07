Q+A: Inbright on its Patron Capital partnership and Portuguese plans

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7 Sep 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Michael Minarzik
CEO Sebastian Pijnenburg and head of transactions Frederik Keller-Berndorff discuss German and Portuguese investments, the LIZ project and automotive woes
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