NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyIndustrialPeoplePortugal

Q+A: Inbright on its Patron Capital partnership and Portuguese plans

7 Sep 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Michael Minarzik

CEO Sebastian Pijnenburg and head of transactions Frederik Keller-Berndorff discuss German and Portuguese investments, the LIZ project and automotive woes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Road, Tarmac, City

Patron Capital and Inbright secure €100m+ financing for German logistics project

6 Oct 2025
Read

Patron Capital and Inbright to develop commercial site near Stuttgart

9 Nov 2022
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

Patron and Inbright to invest €100m in Portugal's light industrial sector

8 Apr 2025
Read
Building, Hangar, Door

Patron and Inbright to build €250m industrial portfolio 

14 Jun 2023
Read