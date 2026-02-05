Q+A: Instone CEO – “We want to double our number of units for sale this year”

ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermany
5 Feb 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny
Resi developer's boss Kruno Crepulja on weathering the downturn, a growing pipeline and new partnerships
The industry should focus on what it delivers, not just what it owns
Q+A: Maslow’s and Ashby Capital on the shifting landlord-tenant dynamic
A new retail park has been approved – is the development market back?
£35m+ residential portfolio to be sold
Lendlease submits 2,000-home Stratford Cross plans
Schroder REIT appoints new fund manager
Flex space provider completes £129m London office refinancing
ICG’s Axel Logistics appoints principal for debt capital markets
China’s Evergrande founder given life sentence
Five-star Dublin hotel readied for €90m+ sale
Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up
DTZi chief to lead largest UK pension fund’s property arm
$8bn US hotels giant eyes £300m+ Rosewood for London debut
£1bn+ logistics developer plots move into investment management
Aviva Investors submits plans for Blackstone’s London HQ
Whitbread to sell £150m City site
Pontegadea discreetly lands £150m BTR debut as UK portfolio hits £2.65bn
Owen on property: the decline of the UK REIT sector is not inevitable
Oval completes £90m Mayfair office deal
Build-to-rent veterans join Curlew for new living push