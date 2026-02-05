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ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermany

Q+A: Instone CEO – “We want to double our number of units for sale this year”

5 Feb 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Resi developer's boss Kruno Crepulja on weathering the downturn, a growing pipeline and new partnerships

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