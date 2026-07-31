NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FundraisingContinental EuropeGreeceItalyHotels & LeisureResidentialInvestment

Q+A: Invel - "Our objective is to create opportunity from complexity"

31 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Latest fund has €1bn of firepower for market dislocation strategy in Italy and Greece

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Pool, Water, Swimming Pool

Invel raises over €400m for opportunistic fund

29 Jun 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Invel enters Italian student housing market

15 Jun 2026
Read
Neighborhood, City, Urban

Q+A: TwentyTwo Real Estate preps successor vehicles following €960m of deals

28 Jan 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Eurazeo co-heads on the acquisition of French aparthotel operator Babylon

22 Jul 2026
Read