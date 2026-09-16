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FinancingContinental EuropeFund managerFundraisingUK & Ireland

Q+A: Invesco’s head of European RE debt on a bumper year of deals

16 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Harri Thomas

Firm has closed on more than €700m of loans in Europe so far this year

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