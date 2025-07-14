Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeSpain

Q+A: JLL’s Ana Ivanovic on Spanish hotels: “It's busy – and it's only getting busier”

14 Jul 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

Broker's executive vice president on what’s firing the sizzling sector

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Nature, Sea

Brookfield-owned Selenta sells €430m Tenerife resort

2 Jul 2025
Read

Activum buys €175m Spanish hotel and golf resort  

17 Jun 2025
Read

Tristan completes €400m easyHotel acquisition 

5 Jun 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Victoria Hotels & Resorts sells €74m Spanish assets

4 Jun 2025
Read