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Q+A: Knight Frank – “We want to double our turnover in Europe”

6 Jul 2026 | 07:40 | London | by Julie Cruz

Mike Bowden and Richard Laird on private wealth capital, the firm's push into Germany and the Poland "turnaround"

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