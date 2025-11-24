Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsFund managerInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Q+A: L&G's IPIF managers on capital flows, international appetite and new niches

24 Nov 2025 | 14:45 | London | by Harry Young

Jon Holland and Matthew Lilley discuss the direction of the firm's £2.3bn logistics fund

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Human, Person, Pedestrian

Greater Manchester’s new £1bn fund pumps £400m into workspace and residential

20 Nov 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

What to look out for in next week's budget

20 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Pioneers, admirers and renovators ride new wave of Frankfurt high-rise projects

20 Nov 2025
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Adult

Q+A: Peter Mather and Chris Webb on the second chapter of Firethorn

19 Nov 2025
Read