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LogisticsContinental EuropeUK & Ireland

Q+A: Logicor’s Slattery on harder capital recycling, capturing rental growth and steering a €15bn giant

3 Mar 2026 | 07:45 | London | by David Hatcher

CIC and Blackstone-backed warehouse firm’s CEO lays out plans for the next stage of the cycle  

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