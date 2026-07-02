NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateData centresLogisticsOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Q+A: Macquarie’s Alexi Antolovich on investing through cycles and leaning into complexity

2 Jul 2026 | 11:55 | London | by Chris Borland

Global co-head of real estate on where the deployment opportunities are

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Macquarie-backed student platform Tribera hires DACH MD

27 May 2026
Read
Flag, Symbol, American Flag

Non-bank lenders benefit from "growing acceptance" in Nordics as sentiment shifts 

6 May 2026
Read
City, Urban, Road

Macquarie and Affinius lead recap of €950m Irish resi platform

20 Apr 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Macquarie provides €100m financing to French social housing group

14 Apr 2026
Read