NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

InvestmentContinental EuropeFinancingGermanyOfficePeopleUK & IrelandUnited States

Q+A: Madison on tackling the open-ended fund liquidity challenge

7 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Jacob Albano and Maximilian Sauermann discuss the "fear cycle", the secondaries market and creating breathing space for assets to perform

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

TPG and Madison team up for German student housing platform

7 Aug 2026
Read
Accessories, Glasses, Formal Wear

Madison appoints European investments head

24 Jun 2026
Read

Madison and GCM Grosvenor acquire minority stakes in Matter

6 Oct 2025
Read
Building, Office Building, Car

Madison and Cavatina secure €61m Warsaw office refi

2 Sep 2025
Read