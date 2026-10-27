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Q+A: Manova Partners on its logistics fund plans, German portfolio and Mexico push

27 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Co-CEO Florian Winkle discusses life after Macquarie, what employee ownership means for investors and why Manova stays as a boutique

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