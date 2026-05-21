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Q+A: Martyn McCarthy on Arrow's €900m refi and being on the lookout out for new capital partners

21 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by David Hatcher

Firm is continuing to grow established SIRE European logistics platform with Cerberus

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