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Q+A: M&G's BauMont – "Our ambition is to scale into the leading pan-European value-add manager"

19 Oct 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Company execs discuss scaling-up strategies, repricing opportunities and their first German deal

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