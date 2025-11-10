Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeFundraisingInvestmentPlanningSpain

Q+A: Neinor Homes chiefs – “We will deliver 6,000 homes a year. Spain needs it”

10 Nov 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

Borja García-Egotxeaga and Jordi Argemí on bridging Spain’s supply gap, consolidation discipline and why build-to-sell still drives returns

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Neinor raises €140m in capital increase

24 Oct 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Neinor raises additional €100m in tap bond issue 

20 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Building Complex

Neinor exceeds acquisitions target with €1.8bn of deployed capital

25 Jul 2025
Read

How Neinor beat the funds to seal Spain’s biggest sector M&A deal in a decade

14 Jul 2025
Read