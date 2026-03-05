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Q+A: Newmark Germany - "We will see Vonovia & co on the European stage again"

5 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl

The brokerage's new four-person residential investment board on what German living has in store for domestic and international investors

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