NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeSpainStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Q+A Orka Investments: "The time is right to assemble a pan-European hotel portfolio"

12 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

Founder Raoul Malhotra on why the firm is prioritising hospitality over student assets on the continent

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

People, Person, Graduation

BGO targets £100m UK student platform with new partner post-recap

19 Mar 2025
Read
Outdoors, Nature, Water

Bain close to buying hotel on Lake Como

27 Jul 2021
Read
Building, Housing, House

Bain and Orka buy Park Lane Mews Hotel

28 Jun 2021
Read

Go-ahead for Mayfair hotel redevelopment

9 Aug 2023
Read