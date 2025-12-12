Q+A Orka Investments: "The time is right to assemble a pan-European hotel portfolio"

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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeSpainStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland
12 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott
Founder Raoul Malhotra on why the firm is prioritising hospitality over student assets on the continent
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