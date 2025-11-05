Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Life sciencesAlternativesOfficeSouth EastUK & Ireland

Q+A: Oxford North – "The Golden Triangle can be a lightning rod"

5 Nov 2025 | 16:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan and St John's College Oxford on launching the first phase of the £1.2bn innovation district

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

First tenant secured at £1.2bn Oxford North

5 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Q+A: Railpen – "Life sciences still has huge headroom"

3 Oct 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Black History Month: "There were, and still are, very few Black leaders in the real estate sector"

1 Oct 2025
Read

Q+A: Schroders on plans for "organic and inorganic growth" across residential

31 Jul 2025
Read