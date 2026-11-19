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ResidentialEast MidlandsLondonNorth WestUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North EastFund managerFundraising
19 Nov 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Charlie Schouten
Investment manager sees UK’s housing shortage as a significant opportunity
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