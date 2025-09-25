Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

M&AAlternative lendersContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingFundraisingGermanyResidentialRetail

Q+A: PBB’s Pamela Hoerr on buying a €3bn asset manager

25 Sep 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Board member speaks about acquisition of Deutsche Investment Group

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

PBB takes over Deutsche Investment Group 

13 Aug 2025
Read
Building, Urban, City

PBB provides €322m loan to GLP

31 Jul 2025
Read

PBB suspends guidance as it withdraws from US

18 Jun 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Aareal’s Christof Winkelmann: “We are diversifying across countries”

19 May 2025
Read