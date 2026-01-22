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Q+A: Penta's Pavel Streblov – "We have real conviction in growing our business in the UK"

22 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Central European developer sets out UK growth plans following debut deal with Ballymore

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