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LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingFranceItalyM&AUK & Ireland

Q+A: Peter Krause lifts the lid on Blackstone's logistics deal bonanza

11 Dec 2025 | 15:15 | London | by David Hatcher

"PK" has overseen €9bn of European transactions this year

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