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Q+A: Pride in Property – "Corporate structures matter, but so does how we show up as people"

2 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

As Pride month begins, representatives from British Land and Grosvenor discuss Pride in Property and why inclusion matters for life, not just for June

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