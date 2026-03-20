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Q+A: Principal AM on how SCPI launch was first step to “develop a major retail platform in France”

20 Mar 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

Guillaume Masset discusses the drivers behind the launch of its first cross-border SCPI 

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