InvestmentAustraliaCommunity & Social HousingContinental EuropeESGFundraisingGermanyIrelandLogisticsOfficePolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland
22 Oct 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny
Christine Bernhofer discusses market developments in the firm's focus markets
Want to read the full article?
Iput Real Estate agrees Dublin office lettings
Q+A: Real IS CEO – “The geopolitical shift is boosting existing megatrends”
Property agent withdraws legal action over antisemitism claim
Sherry FitzGerald owner buys Knight Frank Ireland
ABP steers investment to unlock Welsh IOS sites
Avison Young names UK and EMEA data centre lead
Barratt London forms new leadership team
Why hotels are defying the slow investment market
Investec and Wrenbridge buy £90m last-mile sites
Midlands leisure park to become IOS development
Landsec lines up buyer for £600m City tower scheme
Frasers sets sights on another UK shopping centre
Former principal investors launch capital advisory firm
LaSalle puts £770m designer outlets up for sale
LCP clinches £250m ultra-urban London logistics project
£248m London campus sale launched
L&G sells stake in £500m Inspired Villages JV
Is London logistics coming back?
Former P3 CIO Otis Spencer clinches new role
Prime £550m London living campus in play