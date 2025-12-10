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Q+A: Redevco’s Camila Malzkorn: “We are pursuing an aggregation strategy”

10 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Head of logistics transactions DACH talks about target strategies and how to finance them

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