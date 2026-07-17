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ResidentialUK & IrelandDevelopment

Q+A: Ringley – why government policy must change to tackle the homes deficit

17 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Harry Downes and Mary-Ann Bowring discuss the next era of build-to-rent

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