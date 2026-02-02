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CorporateUK & Ireland

Q+A: Rishi Bhuchar on getting into the swing of things at CBRE

2 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by David Hatcher

New UK CEO lifts the lid on why he took the job, leadership and what he wants to improve

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