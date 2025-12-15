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Q+A: Sascha Klaus on integrating Berlin Hyp into LBBW

15 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Berlin Hyp CEO and LBBW board member talks about the process, lending targets and market expectations

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