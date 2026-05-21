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Q+A: SBF CEO – "We want to be the specialist helping the mega-funds deploy"

21 May 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Amy Finch

Terje Björsell discusses Swedish company's ambitions after €550m partnership with BauMont

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