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Q+A: Sirius's Andrew Coombs – "We see opportunity in defence and self-storage"

19 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Harry Young

CEO discusses the firm's pivot to Germany, the impact of the Iran war and how occupiers are trying to absorb the shocks from the conflict

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