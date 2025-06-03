Q+A: Sovereign Centros boss – "The power in this building is immense"

RetailCorporateUK & Ireland
3 Jun 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh
Eighteen months after his asset management business was acquired by CBRE, Chris Geaves discusses life in the green machine and the mood in the retail market
Want to read the full article?
Shah on property: how the financial crisis transformed real estate
Samsung-backed AI business expands in Oxford
Will Labour have the stomach for new towns?
Cushman partner heads to JLL
Dalata rejects €1.3bn approach from Pandox and Eiendomsspar
Global logistics market “to tilt in favour of landlords”
Sirius’ Andrew Coombs: “Defence is just another layer on top”
Council to acquire stake in £1bn science cluster
Frasers Property UK CEO to step down
Hargreaves plans 1m sq ft Lincolnshire employment park
Abu Dhabi royal family to sell £400m trophy Knightsbridge asset
King Street recruits Brookfield managing director
Agents appointed to sell council’s £250m trophy asset
Blackstone loads up £430m portfolio sale
Goldman backs single-family platform with £420m facility
Morrisons owner to offload £200m of stores
GPE inks deal to sell £250m Fitzrovia trophy
EQT misses €2.5bn target for core-plus logistics fund
King’s wine supplier sells historic St James’s asset
British Land back on the hunt for £1.5bn Euston Tower partner