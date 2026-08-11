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Q+A: Stifel on taking its REIT advisory franchise into private markets

11 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Elena Vardon

US bank’s capital solutions duo Alex Boyce and Rajpal Padam on chasing the mid-market mandates larger players overlook

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