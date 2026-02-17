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Q+A: Storebrand – "I wouldn’t be surprised if we invest €1bn in next two years"

17 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Nordic player looking to increase logistics and social infra investments, says fund manager Henrik Bastman

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