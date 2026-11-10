NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeUK & IrelandCorporate

Q+A: Sunrise's Michev on adapting to attack the new cycle

10 Nov 2026 | 07:45 | London | by David Hatcher

Founder describes how €2.5bn business has come out stronger following Ares’ GLP deal

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

New dawn for €2.5bn Sunrise

9 Oct 2026
Read
Logo, Trademark, Symbol

GIC switches managers for £1.2bn UK and Irish logistics portfolio

17 Jun 2026
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Sky

Sunrise plans €1bn logistics spree with new capital partner

7 Feb 2025
Read

Ares secures refi for €1.5bn logistics portfolio

27 Sep 2024
Read