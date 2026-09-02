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Q+A: Swiss Life AM on the German light-industrial proposition

2 Sep 2026 | 11:58 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Head of real estate Christina Schädler talks Mittelstand, shifting user patterns and deal sourcing

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