NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureAPACContinental EuropeFranceItalyLondonMiamiNew YorkSpainUK & IrelandUnited StatesFundraisingInvestment

Q+A: Thailand’s biggest resi developer Sansiri on its $2bn+ hospitality push

22 Oct 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

New owner of Como Edition on its European and US ambitions in the ultra luxury segment

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Bain and Omnam confirm sale of Lake Como Edition to Thai developer

3 Sep 2026
Read

Thailand’s biggest developer kicks off European hotel push with €250m Como jewel

6 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, House

Q+A Orka Investments: "The time is right to assemble a pan-European hotel portfolio"

12 Dec 2025
Read

Q+A: Commerz Real’s chief – “I don't see a huge growth story over the next few years”

16 Oct 2025
Read