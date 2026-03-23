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Q+A: Trastor CEO – "Greece isn't just catching up, it's sprinting"

23 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Edith Fishta

Logistics is hot and offices are back in Europe’s under-the-radar opportunity, says Tassos Kazinos

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