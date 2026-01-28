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Q+A: TwentyTwo Real Estate preps successor vehicles following €960m of deals

28 Jan 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Robin Marriott

Founder and CEO Daniel Rigny discusses capital markets projects, diversification and the European opportunity

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