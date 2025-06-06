Q+A: Urbanest on "ripping up the rulebook" and building Europe's largest Passivhaus scheme

Student AccommodationLondonResidentialSustainabilityUK & Ireland
6 Jun 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh
Head of development Angus Kearin discusses how the student accommodation developer is leading the market in sustainability certification
