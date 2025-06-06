Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationLondonResidentialSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Q+A: Urbanest on "ripping up the rulebook" and building Europe's largest Passivhaus scheme

6 Jun 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Head of development Angus Kearin discusses how the student accommodation developer is leading the market in sustainability certification

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Nuveen backs Battersea student scheme with £151m senior loan

13 May 2025
Read
City, Grass, Plant

Cedarstone unveils fresh plans for Vauxhall Square scheme

17 Apr 2025
Read
Pool, Water, Architecture

Victor emerges for record-breaking €1.2bn Livensa sale

21 May 2025
Read

Watkin Jones reports lower revenues owing to "market disruption"

29 May 2025
Read