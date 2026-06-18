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Q+A: Walker & Dunlop's EMEA co-head on European expansion

18 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Harri Thomas

Aaron Knight on why the firm is growing outside the US, where it sees opportunity and what deals it wants to be involved in

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