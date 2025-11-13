Green Street News - Homepage
Green Street News
Q+A: Zenzic Capital on $1bn target for new credit opportunities fund

13 Nov 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

Co-founders Nadine Buckland and Tom Lloyd-Jones discuss aims for the fund and reveal plans to expand in Continental Europe

