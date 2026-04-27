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Hotels & LeisureFinancingLondonUK & Ireland

Qatari Diar secures refinancing for £900m Grosvenor Square hotel trophy

27 Apr 2026 | 16:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Rosewood Hotel on site of former US Embassy is one of London's top luxury destinations

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